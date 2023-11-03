City of Tulsa gets a new logo

New Tulsa logo (City of Tulsa)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa has a new logo!

According to a post on X/Twitter, the new logo is “designed to embody exactly who we are as a City and how our employees serve you. We are bold, direct, humble, dedicated, and determined.”

“With a new font inspired by iconic landmarks throughout the City, and colors that reflect those of the Tulsa flag, our new logo is a modern change that gives our employees more flexibility in use while boldly and proudly representing the city we serve and love,” said the post.

A city employee created the new font used in the logo. Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says the font has been called Tul Sans, and the font cannot be found anywhere else.

The City posted a video on Vimeo to detail more about the logo.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!