City of Tulsa gets a new logo

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa has a new logo!

We are so excited to share the new City of Tulsa logo with you! Our new logo is designed to embody exactly who we are as a City and how our employees serve you. We are bold, direct, humble, dedicated, and determined. https://t.co/5VVQHFFmS5

According to a post on X/Twitter, the new logo is “designed to embody exactly who we are as a City and how our employees serve you. We are bold, direct, humble, dedicated, and determined.”

“With a new font inspired by iconic landmarks throughout the City, and colors that reflect those of the Tulsa flag, our new logo is a modern change that gives our employees more flexibility in use while boldly and proudly representing the city we serve and love,” said the post.

A city employee created the new font used in the logo. Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says the font has been called Tul Sans, and the font cannot be found anywhere else.

The City posted a video on Vimeo to detail more about the logo.