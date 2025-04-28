City of Tulsa hosts community engagement genealogy workshop at the Greenwood Cultural Center

Tulsa officials are giving residents the chance to see if they are connected to Greenwood’s past with a second community engagement genealogy workshop.

The City of Tulsa partnered with Greenwood Cultural Center and Intermountain Forensics to host a community engagement genealogy workshop over the weekend.

At the event, participants worked with experienced genealogists to explore the history of their family tree, especially in regard to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

This workshop was funded by the $1 million Emmett Till Cold Case Grant given to the City of Tulsa to investigate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and identify potential victims.