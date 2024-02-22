City of Tulsa launch new programs to help people stay in their homes

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is starting a new program to help Tulsans stay in their homes.

The program, “Tulsa Saving Our Homes Initiative”, recently received ARPA funds to help under-resourced Tulsans who’re at risk of losing their home due to tax or other debt.

The programs will help provide financial aid and educational support.

District Two Councilor Jeannie Cue explained how this problem affects the Tulsa community.

“The loss of homes due to the inability to pay taxes monthly payments is an enormous barrier to building wealth and establishing 1,500 homes in Tulsa County that go to auction every year. We want to make sure people stay in their homes,” Cue said.

Cue said the priority of the council is to get homes for people and make sure they can stay in them.

“We just want people to retain their homes, be able to improve their homes, and apply for grants for their homes. With this program they will be able to do this,” Cue said.

Rose Washington Jones with Tulsa Economic Development Corporation (TEDC) also spoke about the initiative.

“The Save Our Homes Initiative, also known as SOHI, is a bit different from TEDC’s normal course of work, which is to help build Tulsa’s economy by providing progressive lending to promising businesses. However SOHI does support our vision of building economic prosperity for all,” Jones said.

The program can pay up to $4,000 per household that would go toward tax debt or to get legal help to get a clear title on the property.

To see a SOHI application, click here.