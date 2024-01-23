City of Tulsa provides winter weather update

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa provided an update Monday afternoon to their response to the recent freezing rain and ice.

Roads

The city said crews have been treating the roads since Sunday evening, and as of 4 p.m., all main city roads were in good shape and passable.

The city also said temperatures are expected to remain above freezing overnight and street management will monitor bridges, hills, and overpasses for any re-freezing.

Trash & Recycling

The city said trash collection was suspended Monday and Monday service will resume Tuesday.

They are asking for people to leave their carts at the curb for collection on their regular days. If crews are unable to pick up your cart on your regular day, the city asks that you leave it out.

For people with backyard service, the city asks that they make sure haulers can access their gates.

Haulers will make every effort to collect everything by the end of the day on Friday but will work on Saturday if needed, according to the city.

The city said there will be no recycling collections this week due to a planned outage for the recycling plant on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The city asks that people place extra recycling in a recyclable container next to their recycling carts for collection next week.

Bulky waste collection will be delayed one day. Crews will start Monday’s route on Tuesday, Jan. 23. They will pick up Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes on Wednesday, Jan. 24, to get back on track for the rest of the week. All routes should be picked up by Jan. 26, according to the city.

Potholes

The city said as temperatures become more stable, street crews will shift their focus to repairing potholes. The city is asking people to help them by reporting potholes using the 311 service.

People can report potholes through the Tulsa311 app, online at www.Tulsa311.com, by calling 311 or by calling 918-596-2100 during regular business hours.

Crews will prioritize potholes causing property damage and will address others in between rain events.

Water Main Breaks

The city said since last Sunday, they have had 130 water main breaks, completed 120 of the requests, and are working on 10.

If you see a waterline break on a city street or in a right-of-way, the city asks that you call 918-596-9488.

You can also check to see if the break has already been reported through the city’s waterline break dashboard.

Warming Stations

The City also listed several warming stations for those seeking shelter from the cold:

• John 3:16 Mission, 506 North Cheyenne Avenue: Open 24/7.

• The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 North Denver Avenue: Open 24/7.

• Tulsa Day Center, 415 West Archer Street: Open 24/7.

Automated Water Meters/True Reads Update

The city’s True Reads program is program to replace 145,000 residential water meters with new automated meters. It also includes a systematic investigation into service line material.

Contractors completed the first installation Monday and continued to work through the day. They are expected to continue Tuesday with no issues, according to the city.

For more information about the program, click here.

Tulsa Animal Welfare and Tulsa Parks

Tulsa Animal Welfare and Tulsa Parks will resume their normal hours Tuesday.

