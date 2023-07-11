City of Tulsa releases greenwaste pickup schedule

KRMG Severe Storm Damage

By Skyler Cooper

The City of Tulsa has released a map showing when and where greenwaste from the June 18th storm will be picked up.

According to the City, crews will begin in the hardest hit areas and work their way toward the lowest-impacted areas.

See the map here

City of Tulsa Greenwaste Pickup Map

