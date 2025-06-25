City of Tulsa releases statement regarding security at Juneteenth festival Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — A statement has been issued by the city of Tulsa regarding the security during the Juneteeth Festival on Saturday that ended with one dead and seven injured in a late night shooting.

“For more than 30 years, the City of Tulsa has had safe and successful Juneteenth celebrations. These celebrations are made possible due to the planning that goes into the special events permitting process - a process that allows hundreds of other large-scale events to go off without incident all year round.

“As part of this permitting process, the City always asks for security plans. These plans include the number of security personnel to be present, as well as additional security measures. The number of security personnel required to staff an event are unique to the size and scale of each event.

“On Saturday, June 21, the Downtown Juneteenth celebration was staffed by more than 40 security personnel, including 13 off-duty uniformed law enforcement personnel, 13 armed security officers, and 14 t-shirt security personnel (numbers provided by event organizers). This amount of security staffing is in line with best practices from the size and scale of other similar events. Additional security supports offered this year included Tulsa Fire Department personnel for medical response, as well as 250 crowd control barriers provided by the City for additional safety.

“Additional Tulsa Police officers who staff one of the Downtown Impact Units were nearby. Because of their location in Downtown, these officers were able to respond within minutes of the incident occurring. Earlier this spring, the City announced that these units were upstaffed this summer to accommodate for more people and events in Downtown.

“The City of Tulsa is committed to ensuring safe events in the future, and while we understand security at large events is a big part of how we make that a reality, the gun violence we are seeing is being imposed by individuals who are brazen enough to do it with a heavy law enforcement presence just feet away. The measures the Mayor and Tulsa Police Department announced yesterday, in addition to ongoing conversations with Downtown business owners, are additional ways we are working to better ensure security and safety in Downtown moving forward.”

Tulsa Police have arrested 19-year-old Timetrious Moore in connection to the shooting. TPD say they are searching for a second suspect.