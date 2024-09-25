City of Tulsa reports loss of more than $190,000

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa reportedly lost more than $190,000 after they “inadvertently deposited the sum of $191,972.52 into a counterfeit bank account” back in April, according to a City Council agenda.

The City was trying to deposit the money into a bank account for Tulsa Tourism District No. 1.

The City was not able to recover the funds, but they are contractually obligated to pay that amount.

The parties involved agreed to resolve the issue with a friendly suit.

The suit was filed but is still waiting for approval. There is an agenda item for a City Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue.