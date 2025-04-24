City of Tulsa shares reminder of special waste collection service for physically limited residents

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is reminding residents that a special service is available for the physically limited who may have difficulty setting out trash or recyclables on collection day.

The Public Works Department’s program allows residents with a medically verified disability to request once-a-week, backyard or extended backyard trash and recycling services, at the standard curbside collection rate.

The program is designed to accommodate the needs of residents who require assistance due to health conditions or disabilities on waste collection day.

The City encourages all eligible residents to take advantage of this service to ensure their waste management needs are met with convenience and safety.

You can apply by printing the request for physically limited refuse service application form here. The completed application can then be mailed to 2317 S. Jackson Avenue, Tulsa OK. 74107.