City of Tulsa tightens rules on chaining dogs

TULSA — The Tulsa City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday that requires pet owners to maintain their pets’ living and exercise spaces in a clean, healthy, and sanitary manner.

The new regulations say pet owners must keep their pets clean, provide them with adequate food and fresh water, and avoid using any type of rope or chain attached to the animal’s neck.

Pet owners are also prohibited from tethering their pets between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Jamee Suarez, with Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, says this is a step in the right direction.

“No heavy chains can be used, which really excites me to no end,” said Suarez. So, I do think that this will aid us in our work that we do out there and that we’ve done for years.”

Pet owners who use chains to tether their animals will be given a written notice of the violation and up to 30 days to correct it.

Under the new regulations, pet owners must also provide shelter for their dogs when confined outside.

The shelter must be made of solid wood, or other weather-resistant material, and must be large enough for the dog to stand up and turn around.