City of Tulsa Warming Centers

TULSA, Okla. — Due to inclement and dangerous weather, the City of Tulsa has listed several warming centers across the city to help keep people safe.

The current warming centers and shelters are below:

Salvation Army Center of Hope (102 North Denver Avenue) - Open 24/7



Tulsa Day Center (415 West Archer Street) - Open 25/7, pet-friendly (limited capacity)



John 3:16 Mission (506 North Cheyenne Avenue) - Open 24/7



Youth Services of Tulsa (311 South Madison Avenue) - For youth in need of shelter



Denver Avenue Station (319 South Denver Avenue) - Open Feb.18-20 as a warming station



One Hope Tulsa, Rose Bowl (7419 East 11th Street) - Overflow shelter for adults



Tulsa Dream Center (4122 West 55th Place) - Overflow shelter for adults, pet-friendly



For more information on warming stations and emergency shelters, click here.