City of Tulsa wraps up tree limb cleanup from June storm

The City of Tulsa said crews are winding down their efforts to clean up tree limbs from the powerful June wind storm.

Since the Father’s Day 2023 storm, the City said crews have collected more than 1 million cubic yards of greenwaste. That makes this the second largest cleanup effort in the city’s history right behind the 2007 ice storm.

In the third and final phase of the cleanup, the City said crews cut down and removed dangerous hanging limbs in right-of-way areas.

The City said crews had removed more than 50,000 hanging branches by mid-November. More than 1,200 leaning trees were also removed.

Before that, crews went block-by-block collecting greenwaste placed at the curb.

City crews will transition from residential cleanup to parks in December.

Residents can still call 311 or email tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org by Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, to have greenwaste pickup up at the curb.

According to the City of Tulsa, total storm cleanup is expected to amount to $16.6 million, of which, the City’s obligation is expected to amount to about $2.1 million. FEMA and State assistance is expected to cover the rest of the cost.