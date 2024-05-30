Claremore Animal Shelter receives outpour of community support following tornado

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Homeowners and business owners in the City of Claremore continue working to get back to some normalcy after the EF3 tornado last Saturday night.

FOX23 spoke with the Claremore Animal Shelter who is feeling the love from all the donations from people in the city.

The Claremore Animal Shelter didn’t have much damage to the shelter after the tornado, but they were in need of things like food for the animals and that’s where the city pitched in to help.

“Claremore pulls together, we are the best family of a community. We’ve had donations come in from not only local folks but shipped to us from people from out of state,” said Jean Hurst, animal control supervisor with the City of Claremore.

Hurst said after the tornado hit she was worried about the animals, but the city really came together to help out with essentials such as food for them.

“I’m not surprised, that’s who we are. I wouldn’t expect less. We work really hard to do our job and our community has done a really good job. Our community has just shown nothing but support,” Hurst said.

After the shelter’s post on Facebook asking for donations, within a matter of hours, they started receiving packages.

“A lot, I mean luckily we have a garage to store it in. It’s been tremendous that we have the facility to be able to pay it forward for our community and just the support for our own shelter animals and prepare for those coming in. We’ll have the resources that we need,” Hurst said.

After the tornado came through Claremore, she said it left the shelter without power and the animals in a shaken-up state.

“I came in immediately afterward to assess the building to make sure nothing got injured. They definitely were stressed and barking a lot more than normal, especially because we didn’t have electricity. Those first couple days it was really chaotic. I could sense the stress through our animals here because they don’t know what just happened. They’re really definitely calming down now,” Hurst said.

She said they are still open for business even without the internet, but they have a temporary phone number and will only be taking cash for adoptions at this time.