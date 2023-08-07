Claremore residents hope to get answers about unreliable electricity at tonight’s council meeting

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The City of Claremore experienced an almost 2-day-long power outage that the city says was caused by the extreme heat.

Residents, however, say they believe the overloaded power grid is to blame. Claremore has its own electric company and purchases electricity from the Grand River Dam Authority.

In a city audit, Claremore compared city rates to other municipalities in 2020. The findings showed that Claremore electric rates were 15% higher than neighboring municipalities and 22% higher than neighboring non-municipal electric providers.

Many residents took to Facebook groups to voice their opinions and concerns.

Some of the posts were in defense of the City of Claremore, but the majority voiced concerns about high electricity rates for power that goes off often.

Posts on social media showed residents’ frustration with what they say is very limited information addressing the rate hikes and chronic power outages.

Residents say the City of Claremore also turned off the comments on its Facebook page leading to even more frustration.

Zachary Schumacher lives in Claremore and says residents just want transparency and to have their questions addressed. Schumacher said, “We can’t even comment on half of it, it’s very frustrating. They need to be more transparent and talk to the citizens. There are so many people fed up.”

Schumacher says the city’s power grid needs a major update and maybe it is time for the city to explore other options with the electricity. “Our grid is old and they haven’t done any updates. They just kind of repair here and there when the power goes out.” Schumacher says, “Maybe they need to quit buying the power from the companies and selling it back to us.”

Claremore resident Eddie Laywell is also concerned about the city’s growth straining an already overloaded power grid saying, “I wouldn’t add stress to an already strained system. Let’s get up to par, let’s get up to at least average, to support the needs of what’s there and then start enticing builders and developers to come through.”

Laywell says he hopes city residents speak out at the August 7th city council meeting and band together to bring about change.

KRMG has reached out to the City of Claremore City Manager John Feary and so far no one has returned our calls.

The Claremore City Council meeting is tonight at 6 pm.

©2023 Cox Media Group