Clark Howard dedicates six new Habitat for Humanity homes in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — KRMG’s Consumer Warrior Clark Howard was in Tulsa Saturday to dedicate six new homes built by local volunteers.

The homes are part of Tulsa’s annual “Clark Howard’s Blitz Build.”

This project is part of the Green Country Habitat for Humanity’s North Tulsa Initiative to build 250 new and affordable homes in 5 years.

Howard says he loves being a part of this project because it helps families to be able to grab onto the American dream. Howard says, “They are able to buy a home with a monthly mortgage that is so much lower than it would be otherwise because of the sponsors and volunteer labor.”

The new homes will run around $800 a month, making it easier for hard-working Tulsans to improve the future of their families.

Howard says he became connected to Tulsa through his work with KRMG radio.

He says he was so impressed with the hard work and dedication of Tulsans and Green Country Habitat For Humanity that he wanted to invest his time and money in Tulsa.

Howard says, “I take my money, that I hold on to really tight, and I’m willing to put it here into Green Country Habitat in Tulsa because I have seen it work.”

Howard says he keeps coming back to Tulsa because he knows that his dollars will be well spent.

Howard says Habitat Homes are all about creating independence and the opportunity to buy a house. “If you don’t pay, you don’t stay,” says Howard.

Howard says, “These homes are just like buying any other home, except it is a better deal.”

Howard says, “Being able to help create wealth within a family that they can pass on from one generation to another is one of the real privileges that a Habitat Homeowner ends up with.”

The new homeowners walked into their new homes for the first time Saturday and their faces lit up with hope for the future.

Dayseah Boston, is former military and says she never expected to be able to buy a house at this stage in her life and she feels blessed to have this opportunity.

Boston says she has always wanted to have a solid foundation before she has kids. She says it is amazing knowing that she now has a home for her future family.

The new homeowners are now part of the Chamberlain Park community and are already being welcomed by their new neighbors.

