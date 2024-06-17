Clemency denied for man convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a child

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted unanimously Monday to deny clemency for death row prisoner Richard Norman Rojem Jr.

Rojem was convicted and sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping, and murdering his 7-year-old stepdaughter, Layla Dawn Cummings in 1984.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond stood before the board in opposition to clemency.

Drummond released a statement saying, “I am pleased the Pardon and Parole Board denied clemency for the monster who savagely raped and murdered an innocent child and caused unimaginable suffering for her family. Justice for Layla will be served when he is executed on June 27.”









