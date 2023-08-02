Closures on I-244 and Hwy 169 coming this weekend

Bridge work will be causing a major headache this weekend in and around the busy interchange between I-244 and Highway 169.

This is related to the new bridge project there.

ODOT says all westbound lanes of I-244 will be closed down between Highway 169 and the I-44/244 split, from 8:00 p.m. Friday night to 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

In addition, the on-ramps to westbound I-244 from Garnett and 129th East Avenue will also be closed down.

Also, ODOT says both northbound and southbound Highway 169 will be closed down completely, each night, this upcoming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The $19 million dollar project is replacing the bridge that connects northbound Highway 169 to westbound I-244.

The work started back in March and is expected to be finished in the spring of 2024.

