Cocaine-Encrusted Rollerblades Lead to Big Drug Bust

A pair of suspicious-looking rollerblades whose wheels were “infused” with cocaine led deputies in Kenosha County, Wisconsin to seize thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs from a house.

According to the Daily Beast, authorities seized more than a kilo of Colombian cocaine worth about 35-thousand dollars.

Homeland Security first flagged a suspicious package from Bogota, Columbia containing the rollerblades that was marked for delivery to a house in Kenosha last week.

Customs and Border Patrol assisted and determined the wheels of the rollerblades were suspicious and then subjected them to a number of laboratory tests.

Authorities quickly secured a search warrant and then delivered the package to the home in Kenosha on Friday. Once the residents accepted the cocaine-encrusted skates, deputies say authorities did a thorough search of the property.

Local deputies say they also discovered evidence of an illicit international trafficking scheme, with money transfers between Kenosha and Bogota totaling more than 30-thousand dollars, and numerous forged documents including fake permanent resident cards, social security cards, and Colombian IDs.

The sheriff’s department did not give any information about potential suspects in the case, but said the investigation was “ongoing with potential charges being sought on the individuals involved.” They didn’t say whether the residents had any ties to criminal organizations in the U.S. or Colombia.











