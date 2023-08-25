Cold front will push into NE Oklahoma by Saturday, bringing much-needed relief

Rain With any luck, Tulsa will get some rain over the next few days (Pixabay)

TULSA — After days of dangerous heat, a cold front will push into the Tulsa metro over the weekend, bringing relief and the possibility of precipitation.

Senior Meteorologist Karen Hatfield with the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa tells KRMG daytime highs beginning Sunday should only reach the upper-80s or low-90s.

“We are going to see a pattern change that’s going to bring us some cooler air,” Hatfield said Friday. “That’s gonna start to come in a little bit tomorrow, but really you’re going to feel those effects Sunday, and linger(ing) into a good portion of next week, also.”

It won’t exactly feel like fall just yet, she said, but it will be noticeably cooler.

“We could see temperatures that are near, to even just a little bit below, normal,” she added. “So very, very pleasant for late August, and especially compared to what we’ve seen lately.”

The chances of rain vary, but the cooler air is likely to trigger a few showers, with a minimal risk of any damaging winds always a possibility.

“It’s a strong cold front for the season,” Hatfield said, “but it’s just those parameters that we look for for severe weather really aren’t coming together for that.”











