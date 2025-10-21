Collinsville man arrested, accused of multiple lewd acts to children

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Authorities arrested a 58-year-old Collinsville man accused of multiple lewd acts and proposals to children.

On Tuesday, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, served felony warrants and arrested Troy Hurd.

Hurd was taken into custody on two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, one count of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16 and one count of performing a lewd act in the presence of a minor.

OCSO started an investigation in September after receiving a report Hurd had sent obscene material to a minor under 16-years-old. During the investigation, evidence indicated multiple lewd communications and acts involving minor children.

Investigators found Hurd had engaged in sexually explicit communications with a 12-year-old girl and had inappropriately touched two 12-year-old victims.

Detectives said Hurd lived within half a mile of Collinsville Middle School and Collinsville High School.

The arrest was a cooperative effort between OCSO, the Collinsville Police Department, Skiatook Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

OCSO thanked the agencies involved for their assistance and dedication to protecting children and bringing offenders to justice.