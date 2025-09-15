Collinsville man dies in vehicle collision in Rogers County

Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead after a vehicle collision in Rogers County early Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to the report, 39-year-old Wesston Legrand of Collinsville was traveling southbound on US Highway 169 around 2 a.m. when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling northbound.

Legrand was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in a ditch on the highway.

Legrand died from injuries sustained in the collision.

OHP reports that Legrand did not have his seatbelt on.