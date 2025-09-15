Collinsville man dies in vehicle collision in Rogers County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead after a vehicle collision in Rogers County early Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to the report, 39-year-old Wesston Legrand of Collinsville was traveling southbound on US Highway 169 around 2 a.m. when he crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling northbound.

Legrand was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in a ditch on the highway.

Legrand died from injuries sustained in the collision.

OHP reports that Legrand did not have his seatbelt on.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

