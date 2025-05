Collinsville man hit and killed by vehicle in northeast Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night on US-169 northbound near 56th Street North.

Troopers say the collision happened Thursday around 9:40 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

Troopers say 42-year-old James Sgroi of Collinsville was pronounced dead on scene.

No other details were released and OHP is investigating the cause of the collision.