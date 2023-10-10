Comedian Bert Kreischer to perform at BOK Center

Comedian Bert Kreischer

By Skyler Cooper

Comedian and podcaster Bert Kreischer is bringing his “Tops Off World Tour” to Tulsa in 2024.

Kreischer will perform at the BOK Center on May 17th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13th.

Fans can access the presale now by using the code TOPSOFF

KRMG Afternoon News Host

