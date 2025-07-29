Comedian Jeff Dunham to perform at the River Spirit Casino October 4

TULSA, Okla. — Comedian and ventriloquist, Jeff Dunham, is scheduled to perform at The Cove at River Spirit Casino on Saturday October 4 at 8 p.m.

Dunham is known for his eccentric characters such as the grumpy old man, Walter, Achmed the Dead Terrorist and a purple-skinned “woozle” named Peanut.

He has performed in front of millions across 1,500 performances, has filmed 12 comedy specials and holds three of the top-five rated programs on Comedy Central.

Dunham and his wife also created the “Jeff Dunham Family Fund” to donate a portion of every ticket sale to various charities.

Tickets for the show go on sale, August 1.

Dunham last performed in Tulsa at the BOK Center in April 2024.