Community meeting held in Wagoner County giving voters the chance to ask questions about proposed sa

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A community meeting was held on Thursday evening giving voters in Wagoner County the chance to ask questions about a proposed sales tax increase.

The sales tax is 1.3% at the moment, but the proposal would call for a half-penny increase to that.

The proposal is controversial because the proposals would shift half the funding away from the county’s 14 fire departments so that a new ambulance and emergency response service can be set up.

The meeting was packed and very heated.

The county commissioners say the extra money raised from the increase would be used for improvements for the jail, the courthouse, fairgrounds and roads.

The plans for funding around the fire departments and an ambulance service is what some people aren’t happy about.

Representatives from Oak Grove Fire, Rolling Hills, Wagoner Fire, Okay and Porter Fire and Rescue were at the meeting.

They say they’re worried that taking money away from fire departments and putting it into a new ambulance service would affect their ability to save lives, maintain training and equipment and recruit firefighters.

The county commissioners said the ambulance service is needed because they’ve seen response times of 40 minutes to an hour.

They also said the new service would help ambulances get to people quicker and make the county better.

Some people at the meeting spoke out saying they were worried about the impact this would have on small rural fire departments that are funded only by the sales tax and staffed by volunteers.

The commissioners said they think the fire departments are very well equipped at the moment and some have more than one building.

After the meeting, FOX23 spoke with some people who attended.

Jennie Riddle is a volunteer with the Oak Grove Fire Department.

“If I don’t have a fire department, there’s no one to step in and fill that. Do I think Wagoner County needs an ambulance? Yes absolutely we need an ambulance, but the commissioners need to look at other funding to cripple one to help another. I think that’s called to rob Peter to pay Paul doesn’t usually work,” Riddle said.

Allen Branch lives in Wagoner.

“If this happens, it’s a very scary situation where a bad situation happens and fire departments in the local area will not be able to show up if there’s a major fire,” Branch said.

There are two more chances for the community to ask questions and have their say.

There are meetings next Tuesday and Wednesday in Broken Arrow at the Glass Veranda at Forest Ridge and the BA Vanguard Academy. Both of the meetings start at 6 p.m.

Voters get to decide on the proposals on March 5.