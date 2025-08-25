Congressman Brecheen announces August town halls

Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen
By Matt Hutson

Congressman Josh Brecheen is announcing the dates and locations for his August in-person town halls.

Brecheen says constituents are invited to attend and share their thoughts and ask questions on policy issues impacting Washington D.C. and Oklahoma.

Since his first-term in office, Brecheen has held 106 in-person town halls, visiting every county is Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District.

Brecheen says the town-halls are scheduled for the following dates:

Monday, August 25:

  • McAlester Town Hall: 8:00am - 9:00am, Downtown 312,  312 E. Choctaw Ave. McAlester, OK 74501.
  • Checotah Town Hall, 10:00am - 11:00am, Jim Lucas Checotah Public Library, 626 W. Gentry Ave. Checotah, OK 74426.
  • Muskogee Town Hall, 12:00pm - 1:00pm, Muskogee Civic Center, Room D, 425 Boston St. Muskogee, OK 74401.
  • Wagoner Town Hall, 2:00pm - 3:00pm, Wagoner Community Building, 102 N. Jefferson St., Wagoner, OK 74467.
  • Bartlesville Town Hall, 6:00pm - 7:00pm, Tri County Tech, Event Center, 6101 Nowata Rd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.

Tuesday, August 26:

  • Nowata Town Hall, 8:00am - 9:00am, Nowata City/County Library, West Room, 224 S. Pine St. Nowata, OK 74048.
  • Vinita Town Hall, 10:00am - 11:00am, Craig County Fairgrounds & Community Center, Ketchum Room, 915 E. Apperson Rd., Vinita, OK 74301.
  • Miami Town Hall, 12:00pm - 1:00pm, Miami Civic Center Banquet Room, 129 5th Ave. NW, Miami, OK 74354.
  • Grove Town Hall, 2:00pm - 3:00pm, Grove Community Center, Room 7, 104 West 3rd Street, Grove, OK 74344.
  • Pryor Town Hall, 4:00pm - 5:00pm, Graham Community Center, 6 N. Adair Street, Pryor, OK 74361.

Wednesday, August 27:

  • Okmulgee Town Hall, 9:00am - 10:00am, Okmulgee American Legion Post 10, 730 W. 6th St., Okmulgee, OK 74447.
  • Claremore Town Hall 12:00pm - 1:00pm, Claremore Conference Center, Will Rogers South Ballroom, 1400 W. Country Club Rd., Claremore, OK 74017.
  • Tahlequah Town Hall, 2:30pm - 3:30pm, Tahlequah Public Library, Carnegie Room, 120 S. College Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464.
  • Stilwell Town Hall, 4:30pm - 5:30pm, Adair County Historical Museum & Train Depot, 83065 Highway 59, Stilwell, OK 74960.
  • Sallisaw Town Hall, 6:30pm - 7:30pm, Wheeler Event Center, 103 N. Wheeler Ave., Sallisaw, OK 74955.

Thursday, August 28: 

  • Poteau Town Hall, 8:00am - 9:00am, Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, 105 Reynolds Ave., Poteau, OK 74953.
  • Idabel Town Hall, 12:00pm - 1:00pm, Museum of the Red River, Mary H. Herron Community Conference Center, 812 E. Lincoln Rd., Idabel, OK 74745.
  • Hugo Town Hall, 2:00pm - 3:00pm, Choctaw County Public Library, 703 E. Jackson St., Hugo, OK 74743.
  • Atoka Town Hall,  4:00pm - 5:00pm, , Atoka County Library, 279 E. A St., Atoka, OK 74525.
  • Durant Town Hall, 6:00pm - 7:00pm, Bryan County Fairgrounds, Clay Jones Community Center, 1901 S. 9th Ave., Durant, OK 74701.
