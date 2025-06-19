A conversation with Fmr. House Speaker, gubernatorial candidate Charles McCall

Charles McCall spent 12 years representing Atoka in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. For eight of those years, he was the House speaker.

He told KRMG he was approached to be the speaker due to his background in the financial sector. McCall is a third generation banker at AmeriState Bank in Atoka, currently serving as CEO.

He said that experience would also serve him if he’s elected governor.

“You can’t run government like a private business, but you can certainly institute private sector ideas and processes to help make government more efficient.” McCall said.

McCall said during his time as House speaker, the state made a big financial turnaround.

“We didn’t have any reserves and we were in a four-year revenue contraction cycle in the state.” McCall said. “We got it turned around and we went from the worst of times to when I exited last year, the best economic times and fiscal situation for the State of Oklahoma.”

McCall said he pushed for tax cuts while serving in the legislature and noted that he was happy to see lawmakers pass the bill he championed in previous sessions.

“Every time we cut taxes on the people of the state, the state’s revenues actually increased.” McCall said. “Really proud that we have that path to zero, but I’m going to look for ways to accelerate that without hurting core services.

Education is a common topic in the state these days, with Oklahoma ranking near the bottom. Depending on where you look, Oklahoma is regularly listed as 48th or 49th in the nation.

McCall told KRMG his approach to education would be similar to taxes. He said the tax plan adopted by state lawmakers this year was modeled after one from Tennessee and that Oklahoma could take ideas from other states that have improved education outcomes.

He said Mississippi used to be ranked below Oklahoma, but has improved outcomes drastically.

“They have moved from 49th to 16th in the country.” McCall said. “They put a plan together and they stuck with it.”

To hear more from McCall, listen to our full interview below.