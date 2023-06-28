A convicted felon is in jail for allegedly raping and molesting teens

TULSA, Okla. — According to an arrest report, Damon Michael Dozier is in the Tulsa County jail for two counts of rape of a minor and two counts of molesting a minor.

Reports say a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl say they were both raped by Dozier earlier this month. Both girls have taken SANE exams.

Police say the 14-year-old girl told them she was in a hot tub with Dozier and he held a knife to her throat, threatening to kill her as he raped her.

Police say during their interrogation of Dozier, he said he thinks he remembers the encounter, but he thought the girl was 18 and he did nothing wrong.

According to the arrest report, another 14-year-old was reportedly molested by Dozier.

Dozier already has a pending case involving three other minors. An affidavit says Dozier tried to abduct three children at a store.

Reports say the children’s father witnessed Dozier pulling on his 15-year-old daughter’s arm. Police say the father confronted Dozier.

Police say surveillance videos match the victim’s story.

Dozier has been charged in that case for attempted abduction. His next court date is set for Monday.

Dozier told police he was a member of the Creek Nation, but the Creek Nation says he is not a tribal member.









©2023 Cox Media Group