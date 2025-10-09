Cool Grilles Classic Car Show set for Saturday in BA’s Rose District

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow’s Rose District is holding the Cool Grilles Classic Car Show on Saturday, benefitting the Rotary Club of Broken Arrow.

The Rose District said from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street will be filled with classic, custom and restored cars. Participants can enjoys food trucks, vendors, a car bash and a silent auction, in addition to all the Rose District has to offer.

The car show is free and welcomes all ages.

You can register your vehicle, or sign up to be a sponsor, food truck or vendor by clicking here.