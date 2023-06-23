Cooling centers available across Oklahoma for those without electricity

Multiple local businesses, churches, and other locations have opened their doors to those suffering from lack of electricity following Saturday’s storm.

Here is a list of local cooling centers open and available. Doors open and close at different times:

Tulsa

Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 North Madison Place, Tulsa, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Reed Park Community Center, 4233 South Yukon Avenue, Tulsa, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

SleepPros Mattress Store, 7143 South Mingo Road, Tulsa

John 3:16, 506 North Cheyenne Avenue, Tulsa

Tulsa County Social Services, 2401 Charles Page Blvd, Tulsa

Crosstown Church of Christ Shelter, 3400 East Admiral Place, Tulsa

Salvation Army, 102 North Denver Avenue, Tulsa

Hutcherson Family YMCA, 1120 East Pine Street, Tulsa

Donald W. Reynolds Center at the University of Tulsa, 3208 East 8th Street, Tulsa

Tulsa Dream Center, 200 West 46th Street North, Tulsa

Southminster Presbyterian Church Community Center, 3500 South Peoria, Tulsa, Open 24 hours

WL Hutcherson YMCA, 1120 East Pine Street, Tulsa, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 North Madison Place, Tulsa, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Reed Park Community Center, 4233 South Yukon Avenue, Tulsa, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. SleepPros Mattress Store, 7143 South Mingo Road, Tulsa John 3:16, 506 North Cheyenne Avenue, Tulsa Tulsa County Social Services, 2401 Charles Page Blvd, Tulsa Crosstown Church of Christ Shelter, 3400 East Admiral Place, Tulsa Salvation Army, 102 North Denver Avenue, Tulsa Hutcherson Family YMCA, 1120 East Pine Street, Tulsa Donald W. Reynolds Center at the University of Tulsa, 3208 East 8th Street, Tulsa Tulsa Dream Center, 200 West 46th Street North, Tulsa Southminster Presbyterian Church Community Center, 3500 South Peoria, Tulsa, Open 24 hours WL Hutcherson YMCA, 1120 East Pine Street, Tulsa, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Broken Arrow

Central Park Community Center, 1500 South Main Street, Broken Arrow, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Nienhuis Park Community Center, 3201 North 9th Street, Broken Arrow, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Broken Arrow Neighbors, 315 West College Street, Broken Arrow, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

HomeChurch, 720 West New Orleans Street, Broken Arrow, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Wednesday

Sapulpa

Red Bison Dispensary, 10289 Hwy 66, Sapulpa

Red Bison Dispensary, 10289 Hwy 66, Sapulpa Yale

Assembly of God Church, 777 Glory Road, Yale, Open 24 hours

Assembly of God Church, 777 Glory Road, Yale, Open 24 hours Lawton

Great Plains Coliseum Annex, 920 Southwest Sheridan Road, Lawton, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Great Plains Coliseum Annex, 920 Southwest Sheridan Road, Lawton, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Jenks

Oklahoma Aquarium “Chill & Charge” open until 8 p.m.

Oklahoma Aquarium “Chill & Charge” open until 8 p.m. Drumright

Olive Fire Station #1 located at 43526 W 95th St S, Drumright

Olive Fire Station #1 located at 43526 W 95th St S, Drumright Jennings

Jennings Senior Center, 308 North Main Street, Jennings

Jennings Senior Center, 308 North Main Street, Jennings Catoosa

Catoosa Public Library and Community Center, 105 East Oak Street, Catoosa

Catoosa Public Library and Community Center, 105 East Oak Street, Catoosa Sand Springs

Case Community Center, 1050 West Wekiwa Road, Sand Springs

For updates or information on when electricity will be reinstated, click here.