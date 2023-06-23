Cooling centers available across Oklahoma for those without electricity

Multiple local businesses, churches, and other locations have opened their doors to those suffering from lack of electricity following Saturday’s storm.
Here is a list of local cooling centers open and available. Doors open and close at different times:
- Tulsa
Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 North Madison Place, Tulsa, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Reed Park Community Center, 4233 South Yukon Avenue, Tulsa, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
SleepPros Mattress Store, 7143 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
John 3:16, 506 North Cheyenne Avenue, Tulsa
Tulsa County Social Services, 2401 Charles Page Blvd, Tulsa
Crosstown Church of Christ Shelter, 3400 East Admiral Place, Tulsa
Salvation Army, 102 North Denver Avenue, Tulsa
Hutcherson Family YMCA, 1120 East Pine Street, Tulsa
Donald W. Reynolds Center at the University of Tulsa, 3208 East 8th Street, Tulsa
Tulsa Dream Center, 200 West 46th Street North, Tulsa
Southminster Presbyterian Church Community Center, 3500 South Peoria, Tulsa, Open 24 hours
WL Hutcherson YMCA, 1120 East Pine Street, Tulsa, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Broken Arrow
- Central Park Community Center, 1500 South Main Street, Broken Arrow, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Nienhuis Park Community Center, 3201 North 9th Street, Broken Arrow, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Broken Arrow Neighbors, 315 West College Street, Broken Arrow, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- HomeChurch, 720 West New Orleans Street, Broken Arrow, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Sapulpa
Red Bison Dispensary, 10289 Hwy 66, Sapulpa
- Yale
Assembly of God Church, 777 Glory Road, Yale, Open 24 hours
- Lawton
Great Plains Coliseum Annex, 920 Southwest Sheridan Road, Lawton, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Jenks
Oklahoma Aquarium “Chill & Charge” open until 8 p.m.
- Drumright
Olive Fire Station #1 located at 43526 W 95th St S, Drumright
- Jennings
Jennings Senior Center, 308 North Main Street, Jennings
- Catoosa
Catoosa Public Library and Community Center, 105 East Oak Street, Catoosa
- Sand Springs
Case Community Center, 1050 West Wekiwa Road, Sand Springs
