Cooling centers available across Oklahoma for those without electricity

By Ben Morgan

Multiple local businesses, churches, and other locations have opened their doors to those suffering from lack of electricity following Saturday’s storm.

Here is a list of local cooling centers open and available. Doors open and close at different times:

  • Tulsa
    Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 North Madison Place, Tulsa, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    Reed Park Community Center, 4233 South Yukon Avenue, Tulsa, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    SleepPros Mattress Store, 7143 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
    John 3:16, 506 North Cheyenne Avenue, Tulsa
    Tulsa County Social Services, 2401 Charles Page Blvd, Tulsa
    Crosstown Church of Christ Shelter, 3400 East Admiral Place, Tulsa
    Salvation Army, 102 North Denver Avenue, Tulsa
    Hutcherson Family YMCA, 1120 East Pine Street, Tulsa
    Donald W. Reynolds Center at the University of Tulsa, 3208 East 8th Street, Tulsa
    Tulsa Dream Center, 200 West 46th Street North, Tulsa
    Southminster Presbyterian Church Community Center, 3500 South Peoria, Tulsa, Open 24 hours
    WL Hutcherson YMCA, 1120 East Pine Street, Tulsa, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Broken Arrow
  • Central Park Community Center, 1500 South Main Street, Broken Arrow, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Nienhuis Park Community Center, 3201 North 9th Street, Broken Arrow, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Broken Arrow Neighbors, 315 West College Street, Broken Arrow, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • HomeChurch, 720 West New Orleans Street, Broken Arrow, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
  • Sapulpa
    Red Bison Dispensary, 10289 Hwy 66, Sapulpa
  • Yale
    Assembly of God Church, 777 Glory Road, Yale, Open 24 hours
  • Lawton
    Great Plains Coliseum Annex, 920 Southwest Sheridan Road, Lawton, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Jenks
    Oklahoma Aquarium “Chill & Charge” open until 8 p.m.
  • Drumright
    Olive Fire Station #1 located at 43526 W 95th St S, Drumright
  • Jennings
    Jennings Senior Center, 308 North Main Street, Jennings
  • Catoosa
    Catoosa Public Library and Community Center, 105 East Oak Street, Catoosa
  • Sand Springs
    Case Community Center, 1050 West Wekiwa Road, Sand Springs

For updates or information on when electricity will be reinstated, click here.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!