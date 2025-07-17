Counsel for Richard Glossip files motion claiming OK Attorney General agreed to free him

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Richard Glossip’s attorney has filed a new motion to have him released based on a proposed agreement Glossip’s attorney states was made with Attorney General Gentner Drummond in 2023.

The motion provides emails between Glossip’s attorney, Don Knight, and Drummond where Knight lays out the terms of the agreement, stating that once the conviction is vacated and returned to OCDC, the Oklahoma Attorney General will continue to prosecute the case on behalf of the state.

Then, with state charges vacated, the state will file new charges against Glossip for a single count of being an Accessory After the Fact, where the maximum sentence in 1997 was 45 years. Glossip would then plead guilty to the charges and parties agree on the sentence.

The state would then agree to give Glossip credit for time served, and upon entering the plea and sentence, Glossip would be released.

After providing this breakdown to Drummond in the email, he replied to it “We are in agreement.”

However, a Notice of Rejection was filed on Wednesday by the attorney general.

In this filing, AG Drummond said Glossip’s counsel “communicated to the State an intent to submit to the court a proposed plea bargain” that had been discussed by all involved parties over two years ago.

The filing continues to state that neither party reached a final plea agreement and that negotiations were unsuccessful in reaching an agreement.

“In light of defense counsel’s recent revelation of his plan to submit communications regarding the defendant’s proposed and unconsummated plea bargain, the State hereby gives formal notice of its rejection of the defendant’s proposed agreement,” read the document.

The court document continued, “following his second jury trial, conviction, and sentence in 2004, the defendant pursued numerous avenues of appeal, including state post-conviction relief. On April 6, 2023, the Oklahoma Attorney General, Gentner Drummond, filed a pleading in the defendant’s most recent post-conviction proceedings before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) conceding error occurred during the second jury trial and, therefore, a new trial was warranted.

“Around that same time, the defendant’s counsel, Don Knight, engaged Attorney General Drummond in email communications concerning a potential disposition of the prosecution, apparently anticipating that the OCCA would grant the jointly-requested relief. On April 20, 2023, the OCCA denied relief…the defendant’s conviction and sentence remained intact, and the proposed agreement was never finalized nor executed.”

Glossip was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Barry Van Treese in January 1997.