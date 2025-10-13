Couple delivers baby at Catoosa QuikTrip

CATOOSA, Okla. — A couple delivered a baby girl at a Catoosa QuikTrip after making an unexpected stop on the way to the hospital.

Around 2 a.m., the couple was driving to a Tulsa hospital when they made the unexpected stop and welcomed a healthy baby girl next to Pump 11 at the QuikTrip.

The father told QuikTrip the couple did not know they were expecting a baby.

The Catoosa Fire Department and Pafford EMS responded to help the mother and baby, who were both transported safely to the hospital and are doing great, QuikTrip said.