Couple delivers baby at Catoosa QuikTrip

16-year-old killed in shooting at Rock Hill QuikTrip
16-year-old killed in shooting at Rock Hill QuikTrip
By Ben Morgan

CATOOSA, Okla. —  A couple delivered a baby girl at a Catoosa QuikTrip after making an unexpected stop on the way to the hospital.

Around 2 a.m., the couple was driving to a Tulsa hospital when they made the unexpected stop and welcomed a healthy baby girl next to Pump 11 at the QuikTrip.

The father told QuikTrip the couple did not know they were expecting a baby.

The Catoosa Fire Department and Pafford EMS responded to help the mother and baby, who were both transported safely to the hospital and are doing great, QuikTrip said.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!