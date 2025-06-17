Court grants motion to dismiss the Social Studies Standards lawsuit against OSDE

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The lawsuit against the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE), the Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSBE), and Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters has been dismissed.

The lawsuit was filed against Superintendent Walters and the OSDE board about their proposed new social studies standards.

According to court documents, the court granted the motion to dismiss the case because the plaintiffs failed to provide any evidence that any laws or rules were broken in the promulgation of the Social Studies Standards.

Therefore, Oklahoma law allows the Board to adopt and revise subject matter standards, like the Social Studies Standards, with unrestricted discretion, according to the court documents.

Superintendent Ryan Walters released a statement in response to the dismissal. The statement reads, in part, that the dismissal of the lawsuit is a “...huge victory for an America First agenda.”

“...Oklahoma students will learn the values and principles that shaped this country as they will be empowered to become critical thinkers in the classroom,” read part of the statement. “In Oklahoma, we will teach history [and] not indoctrinate the next generation of liberal activists.”

The statement highlighted the Social Studies Standards, which include the implementation of Bibles within public school classrooms. Superintendent Walters’ statement maintained that Bibles will be present in every classroom, as they are considered a “core founding document.”

“...Kids in Oklahoma will be taught [the Bible’s] influences throughout key moments of history,” reads the statement.

The statement also emphasizes the teaching of the 2020 Presidential election.

“Oklahoma kids will be taught facts not indoctrination,” said Walters. “They will be taught to critically think and not to become liberal activism. I am unapologetic that students will receive a pro-America education as the days of pushing woke DEI, CRT, and anti-American propaganda in our schools are over.” about