Coweta residents share concerns with city council over proposed land annexations

COWETA, Okla. — Residents living near land that City of Coweta leaders are looking to annex to build new homes shared their concerns at a Monday night city council meeting.

Most people attended the Coweta City Council meeting for one agenda item: the annexation proposal for a 200-acre stretch of unincorporated land south of 241st East Avenue (Oneta Road) and south of East 111th Street.

Many people were upset about the annexation.

Some had concerns about stormwater and flooding that they already experienced.

Others worried about first responders getting to their neighborhoods in a timely manner.

Some were uneasy about who would be doing the construction.

During the meeting, city councilors stressed that the building of homes is just a proposal.

Right now, there are many things left that need to be done before anyone can build.

They took the time to hear from some of the people who live within city limits near the proposed land parcels.

One woman was concerned about fire response. Others wanted to ensure new homes kept the feel of the area.

After hearing the concerns of neighbors, the Community Economic Development Director Carolyn Back shared a few words.

“It’s not that we are not hearing, but sometimes when you annex land, you have many things that this will help with,” said Back. “Federal funding and bonding capabilities but also infrastructure growth.”

The city council approved the annexation despite the concerns of some neighbors.

The city is optimistic about the new growth.

“Consider that Coweta can’t grow without the population,” said Coweta City Manager Julie Casteen. “That’s what we are looking for. We can’t just stay like we are. It’s not going to happen.”