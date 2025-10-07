Crash causes power outage, road closure in east Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department says a crash left homes and businesses without power in east Tulsa Tuesday morning.

Police say just after 7 a.m., a man was driving westbound on East 31st Street between South 145th East Avenue and South 129th East Avenue when he suffered from a seizure, lost consciousness, accelerated, then veered off the road.

The man’s car hit a wooden fence and a utility pole.

Police say the car initially caught fire and firefighters responded, rescuing the man from the vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The crash caused 1,800 homes and businesses, including Ochoa Elementary School, to lose power. Crews from Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) arrived and restored power in the area.

East 31st Street is closed between South 136th East Avenue and South 137th East Avenue. The closure is expected to last for at least two more hours.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area. KRMG will provide updates as information becomes available.