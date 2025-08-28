Cross Canadian Ragweed to return to Stillwater in 2026

STILLWATER, Okla. — Cross Canadian Ragweed and the Turnpike Troubadours will return to Stillwater for round two of the Boys From Oklahoma series in 2026.

Rolling Stone reported the concert will return to Boone Pickens Stadium on April 11.

“Of course, we will go back to Stillwater,” Canada said to Rolling Stone “If we sold that many tickets, and had that much fun, and it was that peaceful, then we should keep doing it over and over again. And, it’s our home.”

The show will also include performances from Wyatt Flores, Shane Smith and the Saints and The Great Divide.

The four-night 2025 Boys from Oklahoma series in Stillwater ended Ragweed’s 15 year hiatus. Overall, the shows sold nearly 180,000 tickets.

Rolling Stone reported a formal announcement with ticket information is expected soon. FOX23 will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.