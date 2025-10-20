Cyber threat symposium to be held in Tulsa Monday

The Travelers Institute is holding a live educational symposium in Tulsa on cyber attacks, and other challenges impacting businesses.

Joan Woodward, President of the Travelers Institute, will hold the symposium at 10 a.m. at the Tulsa Club Hotel.

The symposium is part of the recently launched Risk. Regulation. Resilience. Responsibility. series that focuses on addressing challenges impacting insurers and the businesses they serve including cyber risks, extreme weather, economic inflation, aging infrastructure and more.

There will be two sessions featuring senior leaders from across sectors:

1. Cyber Threats Keeping You Up at Night? Experts Share Insights to Enhance Your Organization’s Cyber Resilience: Addressing the survey findings, discussing today’s evolving threat landscape and providing practical strategies to improve cyber readiness.

2. Risk Regulation, Resilience. Responsibility: Addressing key issues facing insurers in the current risk landscape, including weather concerns, inflationary and regulatory pressures and aging infrastructure.

You can register and find more information on the symposium by clicking here.