Damage reported after likely tornado in Owasso

Damage in Owasso, OK after severe weather on April 2, 2025.

Damage was reported in Owasso after a possible tornado Wednesday morning.

KRMG has received word of damage to homes, trees and fences.

FOX23 and KRMG Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott said the circulation passed over the Whirlpool plant and Bailey Elementary School in Owasso, which are both on 76th Street North.

Owasso Public Schools said there was no apparent damage to Bailey Elementary.

Damage has been reported near:

86th Street North and Mingo

96th Street North and Garnett

106th Street North and 145th East Avenue

Send your damage pictures to news@krmg.com