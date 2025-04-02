Damage reported after likely tornado in Owasso

Owasso Storm Damage Damage in Owasso, OK after severe weather on April 2, 2025. (FOX23 News)
By Skyler Cooper

Damage was reported in Owasso after a possible tornado Wednesday morning.

KRMG has received word of damage to homes, trees and fences.

FOX23 and KRMG Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott said the circulation passed over the Whirlpool plant and Bailey Elementary School in Owasso, which are both on 76th Street North.

Owasso Public Schools said there was no apparent damage to Bailey Elementary.

Damage has been reported near:

86th Street North and Mingo

96th Street North and Garnett

106th Street North and 145th East Avenue

Send your damage pictures to news@krmg.com

0 of 15

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!