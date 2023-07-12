Dangerous heat expected in Tulsa this week

Dangerous heat expected in Tulsa on Wednesday and Thursday (National Weather Service)

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa expects dangerous heat in the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s highs are forecast to top off near 100 degrees, with heat index values exceeding 110 degrees on both days.

[3:30 PM - 7/11/23]

Dangerous heat expected this week! An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect for portions of E OK and NW AR between 12-8pm Wednesday for heat index values as high as 113! #okwx #arwx

Visit https://t.co/DYoxI22sK7 for more heat safety info. pic.twitter.com/NsIvSa5VPn — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) July 11, 2023

The Weather Service says an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect for portions of Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas between 12-8 p.m. Wednesday for heat index values as high as 113.

During this time three official cooling stations remain open in the city daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

The Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa County Social Services, 2301 Charles Page Blvd.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency, if you experience symptoms, call 911.







