DAV to host free information seminar program for Veterans

Disabled American Veterans will host their free Information Seminar program for Veterans on June 18 at the VFW Post 2976 in Claremore.

National nonprofit Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will host their free Information Seminar program for Veterans on June 18 at the VFW Post 2976 in Claremore.

The seminars are offered across the country as a way to help Veterans and their families receive the benefits they have earned.

Veterans who are interested in attending should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other important documentation regarding their military service.

DAV membership is not needed to attend.

To learn more about DAV and their other services, click here.