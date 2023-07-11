Deadline to register to vote in Aug. 8 election fast approaching

The Tulsa County Election Board The Tulsa County Election Board at 555 N. Denver. (Staff)

The next big election day in Green Country is August 8th.

If you live in Tulsa, this is the day you will decide on the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa package.

According to the City of Tulsa, the proposed sales tax extension would help pay for improvements at city facilities, new police and fire equipment and street maintenance.

More here on how Improve Our Tulsa would be funded and spent

The deadline to register to vote in that election is Friday, July 14th.

You can register online with the Oklahoma State Election Board or you can register in person at the Tulsa County Election Board.

Download the registration form to take to the county election board here

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the August 8th election is July 24th at 5pm.

Early voting will take place August 3rd and 4th.

The Voter Registration deadline for the August 8th Elections in the Cities of Tulsa and Owasso is this Friday, July 14! Find more information about registering to vote in Oklahoma here: https://t.co/pKSSHo7YDA pic.twitter.com/IxdFsUwega — Tulsa County Election Board (@TCElectionBoard) July 10, 2023

Also on August 8th, Owasso voters will decide whether to make part of the city sales tax permanently earmarked for road projects.