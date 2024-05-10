Deadly EF-4 tornado traveled 39 miles from Hominy to Bartlesville

Barnsdall Tornado Damage An EF-4 tornado caused extensive damage in Barnsdall, Oklahoma on May 6, 2024. (Crystal Kelly)

By Skyler Cooper

The EF-4 tornado that killed at least one person and caused extensive damage in Barnsdall and Bartlesville on May 6th was on the ground for 39 miles, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

After surveying the damage, forecasters said the tornado developed southeast of Hominy in Osage County. There, NWS-Tulsa said the tornado uprooted and snapped trees and broke several metal power poles.

Forecasters said more trees were damaged between Hominy and Barnsdall.

In Barnsdall, forecasters said the tornado caused severe damage to the wax plant on the southeast side of town and severely damaged or destroyed many homes on the east side of Barnsdall.

Watch the tornado track on radar here

NWS-Tulsa said the type of damage found on homes and metal structures suggested wind speeds from 150 to 165 mph. One home had damage that the surveyors said suggested wind speeds of 165 to 175 mph, which puts it in the EF-4 category.

Forecasters said trees were snapped or uprooted and more homes and outbuildings were damaged between Barnsdall and Bartlesville.

NWS-Tulsa said the tornado moved into Bartlesville in Washington County and damaged trees, homes and businesses.

They said the tornado eventually merged with another storm and ended on the northeast side of Bartlesville.

Read more about this and other recent tornadoes here

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!