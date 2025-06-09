Death penalty no longer on the table for Richard Glossip

Richard Glossip, 60, can be seen in this photo from Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.

OKLAHOMA CITY — State prosecutors have announced they plan to move forward with a new trial for Richard Glossip but will no longer seek the death penalty.

Glossip had been sentenced to death for the 1997 murder-for-hire case of Barry Van Treese.

In April of last year, the US Supreme Court granted Glossip a new trial.

Glossip has spent more than 27 years on death row.

On Monday, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says his office is not seeking the death penalty against Glossip because the man who admitted to murdering Van Treese with a baseball bat is serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Oklahoma County District Judge Heather Coyle today set Glossip’s next court date for June 17th.