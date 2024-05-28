Deer blamed for Creek County motorcycle crash

Creek County Sheriff's Office (Skyler Cooper)

By Glenn Schroeder

A deer crossing Route 66 in Creek County is blamed for a traffic accident involving a motorcycle.

Police say it happened 9.5 miles west of Bristow Monday night around 6:15p.m.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the rider of the 2015 Harley Davidson Street Glide was eastbound on Route 66 near south 229th West Avenue.

Authorities say the deer entered the roadway and was struck by the bike.

The man on the bike, 56-year-old Raymond Harris of Tulsa, was transported by Creek County EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.

OHP reports Harris was admitted in stable condition with head and arm injuries.


