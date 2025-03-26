Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy involved in rollover crash during pursuit

Delaware County Sheriff's Office (KOKI)
By FOX23.com News Staff

DELAWARE COUNTY, — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said both drivers will be ok after a deputy was involved in a rollover crash during a pursuit.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the Oaks area but the vehicle did not comply.

“The deputy managed to keep pace with the vehicle, although dust from the unpaved roads hindered visibility at times,” DCSO said in a Facebook post.

The pursuit continued until the intersection of Highway 412 and County Road 590 where another vehicle struck the deputy’s unit on the driver’s side, causing it to roll over before coming to a rest on its wheels, DCSO said.

DCSO said the deputy was airlifted to a nearby hospital and was cleared by medical staff.

Both drivers were released by medical staff with no broken bones and will be ok, DCSO said.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!