Demolition begins on Sunset Plaza apartments

Sunset Plaza apartments demolition Courtesy Fox23

By Steve Berg

Demolition started Monday morning on the Sunset Plaza Apartments.

The complex, which is just north of downtown Tulsa, was taken over by the Tulsa Housing Authority after it was deemed a public nuisance by the city.

For the past couple of months, both the Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Police Department have used it for training exercises.

The Housing Authority’s Ginny Hensley says they’ll look at building some kind of affordable housing, but it won’t just be for people on government assistance.

“We are also looking at workforce housing, which isn’t subsidized, but it’s kept affordable. So that’s going to be for folks like our firefighters and police officers, teachers, who don’t necessarily qualify for a subsidy, but need that level of affordability,” Hensley said.

She says their target date to start construction is sometime in 2025.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Anchor

