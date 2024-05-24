Dennis Larsen named new Tulsa police chief

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has chosen Deputy Police Chief Dennis Larsen as the next Tulsa police chief.

Larsen will replace outgoing Chief Wendell Franklin, who is set to retire from the police force at the end of July.

Larsen has been with the department for decades and currently serves as Deputy Chief over the Investigative Bureau.

Eight internal candidates applied for the job.

Larsen is a Tulsa native and graduate of East Central High School and Oklahoma State University.

Deputy Chief Larsen is a 45-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department.











