Dentist accused of handing out drugs in her apartment

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the Oklahoma Dental Board, and Homeland Security Investigations served a Search Warrant at a Tulsa apartment complex near 61st and Garnett on Wednesday.

Investigators say 38-year-old Carol Marcella Gutierrez Herrera was providing dental procedures while being unlicensed and giving people drugs during the procedures.

OBN says the warrant was served as part of an ongoing investigation.

Herrera and an adult male were taken into custody and are currently being interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“For someone to perform medical procedures and administer drugs in this manner is an extreme and potentially life-threatening disregard for the health and safety of the vulnerable patients in their care,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson.