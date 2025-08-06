Department of Labor recovers $1.25 million in unpaid wages from FY2024

The Oklahoma Department of Labor (ODOL) says they’ve recovered $1,259,228.40 in unpaid wages and liquidated damages for the 2024 Fiscal Year.

“This accomplishment highlights our continuous efforts to safeguard the rights of Oklahoma’s workforce,” says Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn. “We remain steadfast in our mission to enforce labor laws and ensure that employees are paid what they rightfully earn. Every dollar recovered represents a victory for fairness and accountability.”

According to ODOL, wage theft violations include being paid below minimum wage for the state of Oklahoma, denial of overtime or requiring uncompensated off-the-clock work.

David Bryan, the Assistant General Counsel and Director of the Employment Standards Division, says, “The economic importance of wages being paid cannot be overstated. When workers receive what they’ve earned, they can pay rent, buy groceries, and support their families. This income circulates through local economies and strengthens communities across Oklahoma.”

Below are some statistics provided by the ODOL regarding the 2024 Fiscal Year:

Total Wage Claims Filed: 801

Total Wages Collected: $1,038,347.40

Liquidated Damages Collected: $220,881

Total Recoveries: $1,259,228.40

Claimants Paid: 414 received back wages, while 66 also received liquidated damages

Largest Single Recovery: $190,000 in unpaid wages.

If you believe you have unpaid wages and would like to file a wage claim with ODOL, you can do so here.