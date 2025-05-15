In Depth: Gov. Stitt vetoes bill creating unit in AG’s office to review denied open record requests

At least two people have died in tornadoes that made their way through Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA — A bill that would create a unit in the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office to review denied and delayed open record requests was vetoed by Governor Kevin Stitt.

House Bill 2163 would have formally established a Public Access Counselor Unit in Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s Office. The measure would allow anyone with a denied or delayed state agency open records request, file a request for review.

The Public Access Counselor could then determine if the denial is a violation of state law. After review, the state agency would be required to comply with the Open Records Act, or respond to the requester.

In Gov. Stitt’s veto message, he said:

“This bill grants the Attorney General sweeping and unchecked authority to access records from any state agency, board, commission, or independently elected official—including confidential and privileged documents. That kind of power is unprecedented in Oklahoma and would undermine the balance of power among independently elected offices.

Under this law, the Attorney General could demand internal records and attorney-client communications from agencies—even in cases where he is suing or investigating them. That creates a dangerous conflict of interest. For example, the current Attorney General has sued the Statewide Charter School Board, an entity he previously represented. If this bill became law, he could compel the board to hand over privileged information, giving him an unfair advantage in ongoing litigation. No office should be allowed to stack the deck in its own favor.

Oklahomans have several effective tools to ensure transparency and accountability in government. Public records laws and the courts provide a neutral, fair process to review and resolve disputes over access to information. This bill bypasses that process and concentrates too much power in one office."

Drummond expressed his criticism of Stitt’s decision to veto the bill:

“I give the Governor credit for telling Oklahomans the truth about why he vetoed this bill: He doesn’t want me to have increased authority to hold him and his failed political appointees accountable for refusing to follow the law.

As Attorney General, I serve the people of Oklahoma, not bureaucrats or politicians. My client is the Oklahoma taxpayer, not powerful insiders or special-interest groups. The Governor’s veto will not stop me from doing everything within my power to uphold the law and fulfill my duty to the people.”

In 2023, Drummond announced that former Senator Anthony Sykes joined his office as public access counselor. The position was created to work with state, county and municipal government agencies to ensure they comply with the Open Meetings and Open Records Acts.

Drummond’s Office told FOX23 that since 2023, Sykes has received 354 complaints and 302 of them have been resolved.

HB 2163 was authored by Rep. John Pfeiffer (R-Orlando) in the house and Sen. Brent Howard (R-Altus) in the Senate.

Sen. Howard shared how the Public Access Counselor Unit could impact Oklahomans:

“Right now, Oklahomans have little recourse when state agencies refuse to comply with public records requests. This bill would have created real oversight within state government to ensure agencies are complying with the Oklahoma Open Records Act. Formally establishing a public access counselor within the Attorney General’s Office would help the state avoid costly and prolonged legal battles over access to public information. At its core, this bill is about promoting government transparency and accountability.”

Before it reached the governor’s desk, HB 2163 passed the House by a vote of 80-9 and the Senate by a vote of 40-5.