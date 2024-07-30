Deputies arrest 3 suspects in connection to abduction in Okmulgee County

Deputies arrest 3 suspects in connection to abduction in Okmulgee County (Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — 3 people are in jail out of Okmulgee for allegedly duct-taping a man and forcing him off a bridge.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Brianna Nohmer, Jaysen Lawson, and Sean Lunney.

Okmulgee County deputies responded to a complaint of someone jumping into traffic near the Highway 266 Deep Fork Bridge on July 25th.

When deputies arrived, they located a badly injured male subject who required immediate medical attention.

The male subject was transported from the scene by emergency personnel.

Further investigation revealed the victim had been abducted and forced off the bridge after being bound with duct tape.

The Okmulgee Police Department located and arrested Sean Lunney on an arrest warrant on the evening of July 25.

Investigators located a firearm used in this offense and later arrested Brianna Nohmer and Jaysen Lawson.

This case is an ongoing investigation.



Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!